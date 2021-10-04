$8.88 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.93 billion and the lowest is $8.82 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $33.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.98. 592,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

