JSF Financial LLC Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JSF Financial LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,905 shares of company stock worth $206,351,259 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.14. The company had a trading volume of 203,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

