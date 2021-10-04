Nano Market Capitalization Tops $707.52 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00010813 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $707.52 million and approximately $65.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,107.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.36 or 0.06914121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00343086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.48 or 0.01118924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00534997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00406531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00295055 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NANOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.