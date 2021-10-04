Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Hits $61.19 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Refereum has a market cap of $61.19 million and $6.26 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.12 or 0.08573253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00278458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00113990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

