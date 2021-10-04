Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Receives $17.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTRU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $362.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

