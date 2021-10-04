Zacks: Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.29. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,391. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

