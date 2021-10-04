Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTO. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of RTO stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 576.60 ($7.53). The company had a trading volume of 3,107,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The stock has a market cap of £10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 576.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 855.27. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

