Umbrella Network Hits Market Capitalization of $38.56 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $38.56 million and $10.22 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00096960 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

