Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HNW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,152. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

