Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $3.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.20 and the lowest is $3.42. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.53.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

