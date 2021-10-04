Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 639,600 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.51. 4,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $698.66 million, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.