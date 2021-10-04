Short Interest in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Grows By 75.8%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 71.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

ORI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 58,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

