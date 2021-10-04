Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2,709.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,820 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.6% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.67. 341,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

