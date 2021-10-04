Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Jonestrading

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:TGP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

