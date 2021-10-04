Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

