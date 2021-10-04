Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

PRCH traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 37,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $749,352. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $31,234,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

