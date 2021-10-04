Comparing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Phunware alerts:

This table compares Phunware and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52% Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31%

Phunware has a beta of 11.98, suggesting that its stock price is 1,098% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phunware and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 113.02%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $23.61, suggesting a potential upside of 162.05%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Phunware.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 6.60 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.38 Skillz $230.12 million 15.76 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -21.95

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skillz beats Phunware on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.