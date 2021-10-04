Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

