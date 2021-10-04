Balancer (BAL) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $21.97 or 0.00044615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $152.54 million and approximately $33.06 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.48 or 0.08666653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00277538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00114282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

