AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,615. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

