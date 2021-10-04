Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.27. 3,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 803,484 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

