Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,972 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 582% compared to the typical daily volume of 436 put options.

NYSE:DUOL traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.59. 8,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,385. Duolingo has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

