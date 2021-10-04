Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,972 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 582% compared to the typical daily volume of 436 put options.
NYSE:DUOL traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.59. 8,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,385. Duolingo has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
