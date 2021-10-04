Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.83. 208,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $415.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

