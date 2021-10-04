Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,913 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 938% compared to the average daily volume of 377 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

CMTL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,204. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $662.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

