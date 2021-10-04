iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 990,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 325,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 400.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $40.71. 176,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

