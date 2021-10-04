Short Interest in China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Drops By 33.3%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group stock remained flat at $$20.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.05.
About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group
