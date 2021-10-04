RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RSASF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. RESAAS Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.44.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

