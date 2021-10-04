RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS RSASF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. RESAAS Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.44.
About RESAAS Services
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.