Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 250,132 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,106,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

