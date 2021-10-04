-$0.03 EPS Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Asure Software also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.84. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,932. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.