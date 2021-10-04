ETHERLAND Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,463.00 (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. ETHERLAND has a market cap of $346,359.38 and $2,463.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHERLAND has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One ETHERLAND coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.09 or 0.08760090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00283693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

ETHERLAND Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHERLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHERLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

