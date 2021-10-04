Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Reaches $12.38 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $237,664.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.09 or 0.08760090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00283693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

