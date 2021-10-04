Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.35. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.96. The company had a trading volume of 370,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. The stock has a market cap of $379.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

