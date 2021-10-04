Impala Asset Management LLC Has $83.21 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,932 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 5.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $83,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 123.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 218,363 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,078,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

