Zacks: Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the highest is ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 6,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

