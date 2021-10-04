Zacks: Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the highest is ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 6,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.