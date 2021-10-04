Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.46 Million

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce sales of $219.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.92 million and the lowest is $219.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $913.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,081. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,797.50 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

