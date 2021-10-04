Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:ZEV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,546. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

