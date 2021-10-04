Carbon (CRBN) 1-Day Volume Tops $98,740.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $98,740.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00140781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.34 or 0.99839580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.46 or 0.06865264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

