Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $451.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $505.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.92. 2,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

