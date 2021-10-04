Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Expands By 80.0%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

