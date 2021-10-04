Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Up 81.3% in September

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 2,185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Laramide Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

