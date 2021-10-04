Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Up 81.3% in September

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 2,185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Laramide Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.82.
About Laramide Resources
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.