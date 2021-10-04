Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 99,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,676.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.