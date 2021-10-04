Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 168,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,065. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

