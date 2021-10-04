William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $237,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSE:BURL traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.44. 18,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.21. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

