Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 813 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $16.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.54 and a 200-day moving average of $336.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

