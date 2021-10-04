Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 7.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 25,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,159,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,219,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

