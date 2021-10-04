Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Aflac posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

