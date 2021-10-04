Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004988 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $459.82 million and approximately $891,486.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00238859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00119108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00153082 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,248,092 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

