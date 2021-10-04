$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.50 million and the highest is $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. 59,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,838. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 83,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

