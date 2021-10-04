$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.50 million and the highest is $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.
Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. 59,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,838. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 83,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
