InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $138,661.09 and $72,708.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.58 or 0.08807824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00284953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00114652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

InvestDigital is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 107,156,868 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

