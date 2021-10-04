Helpico Market Cap Tops $1,465.72 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,465.72 and $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00099230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,243.76 or 1.00016591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.96 or 0.06858774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

